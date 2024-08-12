Plans for a ‘refresh’ of Ballycastle’s Ulster Bank submitted to Causeway Coast & Glens Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Aug 2024, 09:56 GMT
Renovation plans for an Ulster Bank branch in Ballycastle have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, seeking permission for a refresh of the banking hall and back of house staff facilities at the listed building at 20 Ann Street.

An accompanying Planning, Design and Access Statement said the work has been requested as part of Ulster Bank’s mission to “reduce the number of counters, introduce automation where possible, improve customer and staff experience and general refresh of the Ulster Bank branding”.

“The proposed works involve internal alterations only to non-original counters, furniture and internal finishes and no structural or layout alterations are proposed under this application,” the statement added.

The Ulster Bank on Ann Street, Ballycastle. Credit Tate Stevenson Architects/ Planning, Design and Access StatementThe Ulster Bank on Ann Street, Ballycastle. Credit Tate Stevenson Architects/ Planning, Design and Access Statement
“Works are all internal and include the removal of the existing counter line to be replaced with two new counters and stud wall, the removal of all existing furniture, replacement of all blue signage and merchandise with new purple brand, and new finishes to the ground floor and first floor.

“The subject building is a Grade B1 Listed Building, which occupies a visually prominent location on Ann Street.

“It is also within Ballycastle Conservation Area. Ann Street is a main thoroughfare in the [town] centre and is a wide access route heavily used by both pedestrians and vehicles.

“The proposals located within the listed building consist of minor intervention works to non-original fixtures, furniture, and finishes. It is considered that the proposed works will not cause any harm to the historic character of the building.”

