The planning application, which was put forward in February, seeks a permanent permission for a “trading location to be used by a concessionary trading vehicle / trailer for the sale of hot drinks, flour-based baked goods and tray bakes to be established”.

According to a planning statement by agent Fleming Mounstephen Planning, the site is accessed via the ‘Dry Arch’ from Portstewart Road.

“The car park comprises of two rows of parking provision,” the statement added. “One adjacent to the railway embankment and one adjacent to the amenity grassland”.

Plans for a new coffee van at Portrush’s West Bay Car Park were submitted to Council in February (Credit planning application)

“There are approximately 190 parking spaces in the existing car park. The site is located adjacent to the amenity grassland approximately, one third of the way along the car park, and the proposed development would result in the loss of two car parking spaces.

“There is an amenity block adjacent to the entrance to the car park with residential development at West Strand Avenue to the South West beyond. The cleared former Castle Erin site is located to the north of the site with the Curries amusements complex beyond.

“West Bay car park has been the location of concessionary trading vehicles for many years, and arrangements associated with The Open resulted in the location of the concessionary trading sites moving approximately 100 metres into the car park.

“The proposed development, the use of a site in a public car park for a concessionary trading vehicle / trailer, will not have an unacceptable adverse effect on the West Bay Local Landscape Policy Area.

“The proposal is sensitive to the character of the area, and the use of a site in a public car park for a concessionary trading vehicle / trailer, will not have any adverse impact on access to or use of open space at West Bay. The open space at West Bay will be unaffected in terms of its size, usefulness, attractiveness, safety and quality.”