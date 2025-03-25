Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received plans for a helter skelter at Limavady’s Roe Park resort as part of major transformation plans.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resort, on Lisnaskilly Road, currently contains hotel accommodation, a bar and restaurants, a swimming pool, and an 18-hole golf course.

A recently-submitted planning application seeks to erect a helter skelter, as well as slides to the pool, which will “increase the family friendly appeal and offer” of the resort, a Design and Access statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resort’s owners, Roe Park Holdings Ltd, outlined a number of new features, as part of their plans to invest £20 million and “transform Roe Valley Resort, enhancing the experience for families, leisure guests, and golfers alike”.

A planning application has been made for the helter skelter at the resort. CREDIT GALGORM COLLECTION

“Our goal is to build upon the resort’s existing foundations to establish a strong market position while expanding our reach into new markets,” they added. “This investment will bring exciting new facilities and developments, further elevating Roe Valley as a leading destination.

“To support this vision the first phase of development will introduce a range of family-focused additions, designed to create a fun and engaging environment for younger guests.

“A Fratelli Italian restaurant will be added, this addition will further enhance the resort’s dining offering, bringing authentic Italian flavours to Roe Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside this, families can enjoy a variety of new activities including a helter skelter with soft play, water slides leading into the main pool and an indoor games zone.

“A brand-new gym will also be introduced, all of which will make Roe Valley a must-visit destination for families in the region.”