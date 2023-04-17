Plans for major retail development ‘would be good’ for southend of Cookstown

A new supermarket, petrol filling station and three additional retail units are being planned as part of a multi-million pound development at the southend of Cookstown.

A planning application has been lodged with Mid Ulster District Council and more details of the development are expected to be revealed in the near future.

The site of the proposal is listed in the submission as the “existing car showroom and surface stock car park, now demolished” at Church Street, Cookstown.

It is anticipated that many jobs will be created if the development gets the go-ahead both during the construction phase and when it is completed.

The proposed site of the development at Church Street/Fountain Road in Cookstown.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said it looked to be an “exciting development” and would be good for the southend of Cookstown.

The applicant is Nigel McGurk, of TJ Hamilton/Mid-Ulster Cars, at Dungannon Road in the town, and the agent is Coalisland-based Clarman Partnership who will host an open day next month to outline the proposals.