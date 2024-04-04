Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The recent application, by Maine Surface Finishing, also includes plans for “associated offices, car parking, landscaping and groundwork” for the proposed site at Wattson Business Park.

In a consultation document, the applicant’s agent, JPE Planning, said the site was “designated ‘Land for Economic Development’ in the Northern Area Plan 2016 and benefits from considerable planning history for industrial and business uses”.

“Maine Surface Finishing seeks to expand their existing manufacturing and warehouse capabilities in response to market demands,” the document stated.

The planning application for a new fabrication plant in Coleraine was recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Credit JPE Planning.

“The proposal will include several elements, which will be undertaken in two phases; metal fabrication, research and development, car parking and landscaping in Phase 1, and product assembly in Phase 2.

“This £10 million investment will include the purchasing of state-of-the-art equipment, the development of the referred units in Wattstown Business Park and the introduction of a new ICT system to effectively manage projected growth.

“A range of community engagement methods have been undertaken during the consultation period to maximise the level of engagement and obtain as much feedback prior to lodging the application as possible.

“Maine Surface Finishing is a specialist provider of fabrications, steel coatings and final assemblies to the construction, transport and material-handling sectors. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has grown continuously and currently employs 155 people operating operating from seven facilities across Northern Ireland.”