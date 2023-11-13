Plans for new Lidl store in Cookstown welcomed by Mid Ulster councillors
A planning application to demolish existing buildings and redevelop a site Orritor Road/Burn Road have been submitted to Mid Ulster District Council.
Lidl is investing an estimated £7 million in the new build which will replace their store at Station Square Retail Park, off Molesworth Street, their oldest store in Ireland having opened almost 25 years ago.
The proposed store is located close to M&S and Tesco supermarkets and is expected to have a workforce of approximately 40.
Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said it was “major investment” and would be welcomed in the town.
He said it would also "tidy up" that area of the town and would dovetail with businesses on the Broadfield Retail Park.
"There would also be excellent parking facilities for shoppers," he said. "I know access from the present store at Molesworth Street can sometimes be a problem for shoppers."
He said there was the creation of additional jobs which would also be welcomed in Cookstown.
Sinn Féin Councillor John McNamee also welcomed the plans.
He said he understood Lidl had been trying unsuccessfully to expand at their current location off Molesworth Street in Cookstown for sometime.
"If the application is approved then this will enable then to expand, create jobs and bring life to a site that has been derelict for years," he added.
SDLP councillor Kerri Martin said it would be "fantastic for the town" as it would regenerate a site that has laid dormant for years and create many new jobs.
"It’s an opportunity for Lidl to expand and a benefit to the people of Cookstown and surrounding area who will have a range of supermarkets located within walking distance,” she added.
Lidl carried out a community consultation in Cookstown on its plans over the summer at their Molesworth Road store. The grocer noted that a number of people provided feedback at the consultation event and there “were no negative comments.”