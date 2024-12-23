Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to renovate the courtyard at Bushmills Distillery have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application seeks permission to reconfigure existing courtyard space at the distillery to create access to a new conference/tasting facility.

“The southern side of the courtyard will [have] a wall developed from whiskey barrels and planters will be developed along the southern boundary and a silver birch tree planted,” an accompanying Design and Access Statement said.

“In the centre of the courtyard a covered pergola is proposed, with a pitched roof.

Renovation plans for Bushmills Distillery’s courtyard were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal (pic; Turley/ Design and Access Statement)

“The development will create an attractive new meeting or breakout space for visitors, and can be used in conjunction with the adjacent conference/tasting room.

“The proposed design of the reconfigured courtyard and pergola is sympathetic to and respects the character of the adjacent listed buildings.

“The choice of colours, materials and finishes to the courtyard and the extension directly responds to the surrounding historic context.”