Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The planning application, recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, will see the opening of a ‘beauty and aesthetics clinic specialising in waxing services, laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal and laser skin rejuvenation treatments’ at the estate.

In correspondence to the council, applicants ‘Be. Beauty and Laser Clinic’ say they are “committed to providing a quality service to customers in the Limavady and surrounding areas”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The correspondence added: “Our aim is to provide customers with access to a range of affordable laser treatments within a fully equipped, fit for purpose, clinical and welcoming environment.

Plans have been unveiled for a new beauty clinic at Limavady’s Aghanloo Industrial Estate. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“Customers will receive excellent care and expertise, with the highest level of empathy and understanding. Treatments for skin care services will be provided by a practitioner who possesses all the necessary training and qualifications to provide their services.

“Conditions treated can be summarised as vascular and pigmented lesions, and a permanent reduction of dark hair. All laser treatments are non-invasive and are for adults of any gender aged 18 years and over, and the laser equipment has been sourced by a reputable industry leading manufacturer and is classed as a medical grade laser.

“We provide these treatments in an environment that is compliant with all current safety regulations, staffed by a qualified practitioner, welcoming and friendly, open honest and transparent in dealings with clients, and respectful of all clients’ dignity and confidentiality.”