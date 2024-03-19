Plans submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council for Limavady beauty clinic
The planning application, recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, will see the opening of a ‘beauty and aesthetics clinic specialising in waxing services, laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal and laser skin rejuvenation treatments’ at the estate.
In correspondence to the council, applicants ‘Be. Beauty and Laser Clinic’ say they are “committed to providing a quality service to customers in the Limavady and surrounding areas”.
The correspondence added: “Our aim is to provide customers with access to a range of affordable laser treatments within a fully equipped, fit for purpose, clinical and welcoming environment.
“Customers will receive excellent care and expertise, with the highest level of empathy and understanding. Treatments for skin care services will be provided by a practitioner who possesses all the necessary training and qualifications to provide their services.
“Conditions treated can be summarised as vascular and pigmented lesions, and a permanent reduction of dark hair. All laser treatments are non-invasive and are for adults of any gender aged 18 years and over, and the laser equipment has been sourced by a reputable industry leading manufacturer and is classed as a medical grade laser.
“We provide these treatments in an environment that is compliant with all current safety regulations, staffed by a qualified practitioner, welcoming and friendly, open honest and transparent in dealings with clients, and respectful of all clients’ dignity and confidentiality.”
The planning application will be presented to members for decision at a future Planning Committee meeting.