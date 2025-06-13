Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received plans for holiday accommodation near the Bush House Bar in Bushmills.

A Listed Building Consent application was recently submitted to council’s planning portal, seeking permission for a holiday let at an outhouse, close to Bush House’s beer garden, at 72-74 Main Street.

According to an accompanying Design and Access Statement, the proposal aims to “preserve and repurpose these structures, safeguarding their longevity while enhancing their contribution to the local economy and tourism industry.

“The development is carefully designed to respect the historical significance of the structures, ensuring minimal alterations while enhancing their functionality for modern use.

Plans for a holiday let, close to Bush House, were submitted to council’s planning portal (CREDIT Ramage Architecture Ltd/ Design and Access Statement)

“This building has undergone considerable expansion over the years, including the addition of a two-storey masonry extension to the rear, likely constructed around the mid-20th century.

“Behind the main building there is a beer garden, enclosed by single-storey stone outbuildings to the north and south, as well as a two-storey stone outbuilding to the east.

“The proposal focuses on converting the two-storey outbuilding, along with sections of the single-storey structures, into a high-quality self-contained holiday let.

“The renovation will retain and restore the existing building fabric with minimal intervention, ensuring that its historic features are preserved while repurposing it for modern hospitality needs.”