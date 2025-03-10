Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received plans to install a defibrillator at the Bank of Ireland’s Coleraine branch.

The recently-submitted Listed Building Consent application seeks permission to ‘install an external defibrillator unit to the side elevation of the existing premises adjacent to the current ATM installation, at the branch, located at the Diamond in Coleraine town centre’.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the Bank of Ireland building “constitutes one of the finest surviving early 20th century commercial buildings in Coleraine”.

The statement added: “The existing building and its north facing front elevation is located adjacent to and overlooks The Diamond which is a pedestrian public square.

The proposed location of a defibrillator at the Bank of Ireland’s Coleraine branch. CREDIT: Bank of Ireland/Supporting Document

“As part of the Bank of Ireland’s roll out for the installation of external emergency defibrillators for use by the general public, the Coleraine premises has been identified for the proposed installation of this medial emergency unit.

“Although the preferred option would be to locate this unit on the front elevation overlooking The Diamond, it is proposed that the unit be installed on the external elevation of the existing single-storey portion of the premises overlooking and adjacent to Stone Row.

“Although considered a part of the Historical Listing the single-storey portion to the south does not have the fine detailing as that of the main building, therefore the installation of the unit at this location would not have the same visual impact,” the Design and Access Statement added.