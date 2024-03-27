Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rathfriland Road venue has been given the seal of approval in the Knorr Recommended Roast 2024 programme.

Knorr, a renowned name in culinary excellence, has launched this new programme to highlight hospitality businesses that excel in delivering exceptional roast dinners to their customers.

From pubs to hotels, restaurants to cafes, any establishment serving roast meals is eligible to participate.

DINNER DELIGHT...Pictured are Belmont House Hotel chefs, Jonathan Maxwell and Frank Lennon.

The judges are not only critiquing the food, but also the staff, cleanliness of the venue and overall ambience of the hotel - and only five percent of establishments that enter are awarded the highly coveted plaque.

Frank Lennon, head chef at the Belmont House Hotel, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised by Knorr as a Recommended Roast venue and to receive this fantastic plaque which will be going proudly on-show at the hotel.

"At Belmont House, we take immense pride in our roast meals, home-made, in-house by our talented chefs using the absolute best-quality local ingredients sourced locally. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in every dish we serve.

"We believe in using the finest local ingredients and have maintained a longstanding partnership with our butcher Vincent Doran in Lisburn for over 30 years.

“This award is a testament to our dedication to quality and our passion for delivering unforgettable dining experiences to our guests."

Judges from Knorr made an anonymous visit to the hotel to sample the roast first-hand.

"We are so grateful to Knorr for this recognition and to our loyal customers who continue to support us," added chef Jonathan Maxwell.

"This award means so much to our whole team and allows us all to continue striving for culinary excellence and delivering memorable dining experiences to all our guests.

“Our roast meals are by far our most popular dish on the menu on a daily basis. 70% of our lunch-time meals are roasts, daily.”

