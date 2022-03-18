P&O redundancies: Union and workers stage protest at Port of Larne

The noon protest at the harbour gates was one of a number organised by transport union RMT with others scheduled for Dover, Hull and Liverpool.

In a Tweet the RMT urged: “Help stop the P&O jobs massacre.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union hit out at yesterday’s action by the company which included security and severance teams boarding the P&O Causeway in Larne Harbour as news broke that crews were being laid off with immediate effect.

A protest took place at Larne Harbour on Friday afternoon over the dismissal of more than 800 P&O Ferries staff. Photographs by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

RMT said it was “one of the most shameful episodes” in the UK’s recent industrial history.

It added: “Eight-hundred workers were sacked immediately with no notice so they can be replaced by cheaper labour.”

A number of Mid and East Antrim councillors were in attendance at the demonstration. The local authority has called for urgent discussions with P&O.

In a notice on its website yesterday, the ferry company stated: “P&O Ferries have today announced a programme of work to become a more competitive and efficient operator, providing a better service to our customers across the tourism and freight industries.

A protest was held at the Port of Larne gates on Friday.

“While we enact these changes, there will be significant disruption across P&O Ferries services over the next few days, however we are working to minimise the impact on your journey.”