P&O redundancies: Union and workers staging noon protest today at Port of Larne

The noon protest at the harbour gates is one of a number organised by transport union RMT with others scheduled for Dover, Hull and Liverpool.

In a Tweet the RMT urged: “Please also support the rally at the port in Larne today at noon. Help stop the P&O jobs massacre.”

The union hit out at yesterday’s action by the company which included security and severance teams boarding the P&O Causeway in Larne Harbour as news broke that crews were being laid off with immediate effect.

Security an severance teams board the P&O Causeway in Larne Harbour on Thursday. Photo: Pacemaker Press

RMT said it was “one of the most shameful episodes” in the UK’s recent industrial history.

It added: “Eight-hundred workers were sacked immediately with no notice so they can be replaced by cheaper labour.”

In a notice on its website yesterday, the ferry company stated: “P&O Ferries have today announced a programme of work to become a more competitive and efficient operator, providing a better service to our customers across the tourism and freight industries.