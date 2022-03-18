Loading...

P&O redundancies: Union and workers staging noon protest today at Port of Larne

Sacked seafarers are due to stage a demonstration at Port of Larne today (Friday) over ferry company P&O’s shock axing of 800 jobs.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:03 am

The noon protest at the harbour gates is one of a number organised by transport union RMT with others scheduled for Dover, Hull and Liverpool.

In a Tweet the RMT urged: “Please also support the rally at the port in Larne today at noon. Help stop the P&O jobs massacre.”

The union hit out at yesterday’s action by the company which included security and severance teams boarding the P&O Causeway in Larne Harbour as news broke that crews were being laid off with immediate effect.

Security an severance teams board the P&O Causeway in Larne Harbour on Thursday. Photo: Pacemaker Press

RMT said it was “one of the most shameful episodes” in the UK’s recent industrial history.

It added: “Eight-hundred workers were sacked immediately with no notice so they can be replaced by cheaper labour.”

In a notice on its website yesterday, the ferry company stated: “P&O Ferries have today announced a programme of work to become a more competitive and efficient operator, providing a better service to our customers across the tourism and freight industries.

“While we enact these changes, there will be significant disruption across P&O Ferries services over the next few days, however we are working to minimise the impact on your journey.”

P&O redundancies: further sailings cancelled over next few days
