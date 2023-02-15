A Portadown firm is hoping to build a new £8m hotel at Belfast International Airport.

Belfast International Airport entrance US3007-401PM Pic by Paul Murphy

Portadown firm Turkington JH Turkington and Sons is behind plans for the new hotel.

The hotel, which aims to have 81 bedrooms, was originally a plan launched by Moorefield Hospitality Ltd and Premier Inn and had received planning approval in 2020.

However Moorefield Hospitality was subsequently bought by Portadown firm Turkingtons and rebranded at JHT Hotels which is now seeking fresh planning approval for the £8m project.

It is proposed to build the hotel near the airport’s Long Stay Car park and the current Maldron Hotel and would sit on a three acre site.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council was notified last month of the firm’s intention to renew the planning application.

A community consultation will be required as part of the pre-application process before a full planning application can be submitted.