Portglenone: approval for self-catering units after listed pub concerns addressed
Planning approval had been deferred as some outstanding concerns still had to be addressed, including the potential for flooding issues and the need to ensure the listed pub would not be negatively impacted by the redevelopment plans, and these considerations were satisfactorily addressed.
The planning application was lodged by CMI Planners Ltd, Toomebridge, on behalf of Paddy Mooney, Waterwall Bar, 187 Mayogall Road.
Mid Ulster District Council planning officers wrote in their report: “The application site is defined by an existing single-storey listed building and long established public house, a large car park/yard and associated vernacular outbuildings. The built fabric of the site defines the site boundaries and forms a courtyard.
“We would consider this is a proposal for self-catering units which would largely be seasonal and not for permanent occupation.
“The Flood Risk Assessment has provided recommendations for flood mitigation, including flood-resistant and resilient construction (…) which will ensure the buildings will avoid any risk of flooding.”
As the Waterwall Bar is a listed building, Historic Environment Division (HED) were consulted.
The planning report explains the conversion plans in close proximity to a listed building are deemed to be acceptable: “HED were consulted on the application as it potentially impacts upon a public house at 187 Mayogall House, Portglenone, which is (Grade B1) listed.
“Having considered the proposal, HED were satisfied the policy requirements are met subject to relevant conditions. Historic Environment Division required that a Listed Building Consent (LBC) was submitted, which was done.
“Historic Environment Division – (Historic Buildings) has considered the impacts of the proposal on the listed building, and on the basis of the information provided, advises that it is content with the proposal, with conditions. This LBC is being recommended for approval.”
The planning application had been listed for consideration at last Tuesday’s (January 7) Planning Committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.
The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Cllr Seán McPeake (Sinn Féin, Carntogher DEA) and seconded by Cllr Donal McPeake (Sinn Féin, Moyola DEA).
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
