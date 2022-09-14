Portglenone store shortlisted at prestigious trade Awards
Centra Portglenone has been shortlisted in the Best Design and Development category at the 2022 Forecourt Trader Awards.
A prestigious competition in the UK’s petrol retailing industry calendar, the Forecourt Trader Awards have been rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a range of specialist and regional categories, for more than 20 years.
Caroline Rowan, Head of Retail Operations at Centra said:
“We are delighted that Centra Portglenone has been recognised for Best Design and Development. The store underwent a £500,000 refurbishment at the start of the year and provides the local community with a contemporary layout and modern shopping experience. Developed with sustainability at its core, the store is powered by green electricity and uses energy efficient LED lighting and top-grade energy efficient refrigeration.
“This shortlist is testament to the store team and wider design team’s hard work and commitment to provide the best in modern convenience retailing. We look forward to the awards ceremony in October.”