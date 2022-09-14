Portglenone store shortlisted at prestigious trade Awards

A prestigious competition in the UK’s petrol retailing industry calendar, the Forecourt Trader Awards have been rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a range of specialist and regional categories, for more than 20 years.

Caroline Rowan, Head of Retail Operations at Centra said:

“We are delighted that Centra Portglenone has been recognised for Best Design and Development. The store underwent a £500,000 refurbishment at the start of the year and provides the local community with a contemporary layout and modern shopping experience. Developed with sustainability at its core, the store is powered by green electricity and uses energy efficient LED lighting and top-grade energy efficient refrigeration.

A ;local Centra store recognised with shortlisting at prestigious Forecourt Trader Awards