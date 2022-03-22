Loading...

Portrush amusement centre to reopen as Curry’s

It has been confirmed that Barry’s Amusements in Portrush will reopen for the Easter season as Curry’s Fun Park.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:14 pm

A long term lease has been taken by the Curry family who run amusements in County Galway.

In a statement, Owen Curry said: “As a family that is synonymous with the leisure industry, we can appreciate what the Trufelli family brought to Portrush over the decades.

“We look forward to building on that great foundation - Portrush is an iconic destination in Northern Ireland for locals and visitors alike.

“We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park and we look forward to getting started.”

