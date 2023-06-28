Register
Portrush food manufacturer Causeway Cookie Company's success in influential Free From Awards

A Portrush food manufacturer has won recognition in a major competition for innovative foods, thanks to the developing international market demand for foods that are free-from allergens and gluten.
By Sam Butler
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST

Eight foods from five local companies were successful in a major UK competition recently for such free-from products. It was the biggest number of local foods to feature in the influential Free from Awards (FFFA) to date.

The products range from apple cider vinegar and high protein granola to meat-free sausages, seed based snacks and gluten-free cookies. They are a further demonstration of the successful innovation now driving smaller food producers here in particular.

Food manufacturers and retailers, both large and small, are becoming increasingly conscious of dietary concerns and requirements especially over potentially harmful allergens. Pressure is on, for instance to reduce salt and sugar.

Sam Swart of Causeway Cookie Company in Portrush – success with cookies that are free from gluten, egg, dairy and preservatives. Credit: Valiant Fotography.comSam Swart of Causeway Cookie Company in Portrush – success with cookies that are free from gluten, egg, dairy and preservatives. Credit: Valiant Fotography.com
Sam Swart of Causeway Cookie Company in Portrush – success with cookies that are free from gluten, egg, dairy and preservatives. Credit: Valiant Fotography.com

Local manufacturers such as Causeway Cookie Company in Portrush, were successful in being shortlisted and subsequently winning coveted awards for market-led innovation.

Causeway specialises in delicious cookies that are free from wheat, gluten and preservatives.

First launched in 2008, the Free from Award awards are now highly anticipated in the free-from calendar, celebrating the very best in free-from food and drink. And whilst every company loves a medal, the FFFAs are so much more than this. They are recognised for supporting, promoting and actively encouraging both existing and new product development.

The awards celebrate the very best in free-from and the eye-catching yellow logo assures that a product has been rigorously taste tested and has clear, compliant labelling.

Spotlight on Causeway Coast at Royal Highland Show
