A Portrush hotel – which is fully booked for the duration of The Open this July – has launched a golf themed ‘par-fternoon tea’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portrush’s boutique Elephant Rock Hotel is gearing up for its busiest summer ever, as the 153rd Open Championship prepares to welcome nearly 280,000 golf fans to the town.

“Our Par-fternoon Tea is packed with flavourful surprises,” said the General Manager of Elephant Rock, Joanne Boyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From Buchannon’s Sausage & Caramelized Onion Sausage Rolls to Homemade Lemon Curd topped with Italian Meringue - plus a filled mini claret jug and a golf ball soup-shot. It’s a golf-lover’s dream."

Elephant Rock's golf-themed Par-fternoon Tean. CREDIT ELEVATOR PROMOTIONS

The Par-fternoon Tea is priced at £35 per person and is available from June 5 to July 19, every Thursday to Saturday, with a final sitting on Sunday, July 20.

Joanne added: “Our talented mixologists have put together some cocktails inspired by legendary homegrown golfers. They include the Mighty McDowell, Rory’s Royal 61, the Clarke Collins, Lowry Iced Tea, and the Daly Pioneer, in honour of Fred Daly, the first Irishman to win an Open Championship."

The hotel has seen a 300% increase in room enquiries since last year – a record since its opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The demand for rooms has been phenomenal,” said Managing Director Charlotte Dixon.

Elephant Rock has launched its golf-themed Par-fternoon Tea – pictured is (l to r) chef, Agnes Gestwicka, General Manager, Joanne Boyle, Managing Director, Charlotte Dixon and Head Chef, Mo Soliman. CREDIT ELEVATOR PROMOTIONS

“We still have hundreds of people contacting us every week via the phone, email, social media, our website and quite a few are calling in to check with us direct.

"We can’t help everyone, but the good news is that we do have availability in our restaurant and our terrace area at the front of the hotel."