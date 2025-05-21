Portrush hotel gets into the swing of golf mania with new 'par-fternoon' tea offering
Portrush’s boutique Elephant Rock Hotel is gearing up for its busiest summer ever, as the 153rd Open Championship prepares to welcome nearly 280,000 golf fans to the town.
“Our Par-fternoon Tea is packed with flavourful surprises,” said the General Manager of Elephant Rock, Joanne Boyle.
“From Buchannon’s Sausage & Caramelized Onion Sausage Rolls to Homemade Lemon Curd topped with Italian Meringue - plus a filled mini claret jug and a golf ball soup-shot. It’s a golf-lover’s dream."
The Par-fternoon Tea is priced at £35 per person and is available from June 5 to July 19, every Thursday to Saturday, with a final sitting on Sunday, July 20.
Joanne added: “Our talented mixologists have put together some cocktails inspired by legendary homegrown golfers. They include the Mighty McDowell, Rory’s Royal 61, the Clarke Collins, Lowry Iced Tea, and the Daly Pioneer, in honour of Fred Daly, the first Irishman to win an Open Championship."
The hotel has seen a 300% increase in room enquiries since last year – a record since its opening.
“The demand for rooms has been phenomenal,” said Managing Director Charlotte Dixon.
“We still have hundreds of people contacting us every week via the phone, email, social media, our website and quite a few are calling in to check with us direct.
"We can’t help everyone, but the good news is that we do have availability in our restaurant and our terrace area at the front of the hotel."