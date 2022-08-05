Portrush house awarded five star status

Rockdene has also been recognised as a ‘Families, Dogs, Cyclists, Golfers and Film Crew’ property by The Welcome Schemes which help to direct visitors to suitable establishments that pay particular attention to their specific requirements.

David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, commented: “We are thrilled to award Rockdene this well-deserved five-star grading. With research indicating that Northern Ireland’s closer to home markets continue to be highly sought after, self-catering accommodation like Rockdene is vital to supporting demand this summer and beyond.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David added: “This five-star rating now gives it a great springboard to draw even more visitors to the North Coast area. I commend Mark for all his efforts in transforming this unique property into a luxurious self-catering accommodation.”

Pictured at Rockdene Beach House in Portrush (L-r) are David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI and Mark Bethel, Owner of Rockdene Properties Limited

Mark Bethel, Owner of Rockdene Properties Limited, added: “I am honoured to have received a five-star quality grading award from Tourism NI as recognition for my team’s hard work to deliver a unique luxury self-catering experience at the heart of Portrush.