Portrush house awarded five star status

Rockdene has also been recognised as a ‘Families, Dogs, Cyclists, Golfers and Film Crew’ property by The Welcome Schemes which help to direct visitors to suitable establishments that pay particular attention to their specific requirements.
David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, commented: “We are thrilled to award Rockdene this well-deserved five-star grading. With research indicating that Northern Ireland’s closer to home markets continue to be highly sought after, self-catering accommodation like Rockdene is vital to supporting demand this summer and beyond.”
David added: “This five-star rating now gives it a great springboard to draw even more visitors to the North Coast area. I commend Mark for all his efforts in transforming this unique property into a luxurious self-catering accommodation.”
Mark Bethel, Owner of Rockdene Properties Limited, added: “I am honoured to have received a five-star quality grading award from Tourism NI as recognition for my team’s hard work to deliver a unique luxury self-catering experience at the heart of Portrush.
“Rockdene has touched the hearts of so many people during their visits to the North Coast over the last 100 years and I am now delighted to provide such a special place for families and groups of friends to relax, unwind and marvel in the delights of the Causeway Coast.”