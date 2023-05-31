The Houses of Parliament Shop has partnered with a Portrush producer to stock Irish Black Butter.

The apple conserve is part of the parliament celebrating products from across the UK.

Irish Black Butter uses Armagh Bramley Apples, apple cider, brandy, treacle, sugar and spices. It is now available in three gift shops across Parliament and online at shop.parliament.uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alastair Bell, founder, said: "It is an honour to be amongst the select group of producers supplying the Houses of Parliament Shop and we are delighted to spread a little happiness with our unique Irish Black Butter."

Irish Black Butter from Portrush on sale in the parliament shop

The conserve, launched in 2017, has attracted celebrity attention and was featured on the BBC’s ‘Dragon’s Den’ in 2019.