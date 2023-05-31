The apple conserve is part of the parliament celebrating products from across the UK.
Irish Black Butter uses Armagh Bramley Apples, apple cider, brandy, treacle, sugar and spices. It is now available in three gift shops across Parliament and online at shop.parliament.uk.
Alastair Bell, founder, said: "It is an honour to be amongst the select group of producers supplying the Houses of Parliament Shop and we are delighted to spread a little happiness with our unique Irish Black Butter."
The conserve, launched in 2017, has attracted celebrity attention and was featured on the BBC’s ‘Dragon’s Den’ in 2019.
The Butter has won many awards including Great British Food Awards 2021 Regional Winner, Gold award at the Irish Quality Food Awards 2022, Three Stars in the Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards 2019, and Chefs Choice at the Irish Food Awards 2018.