Portrush Main Street hotel goes on the market

The Port Hotel in Portrush is up for sale.
By Una Culkin
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:07 GMT
The Port Hotel in Portrush is on the market. Credit Osborne KingThe Port Hotel in Portrush is on the market. Credit Osborne King
The Port Hotel in Portrush is on the market. Credit Osborne King

The well-known hotel, which has occupied a place on the resort’s Main Street since the days when it was known as The Lismara, is being sold by commercial property consultants Osborne King.

Their listing reads: “The building comprises a mid-terrace 4 storey with part basement of traditional construction fronting Main Street and rear access onto Mark Street Lane. Internally the hotel is laid as follows:

"Ground floor provides reception area, public bar, restaurant, kitchen and ancillary store and staff areas. These areas are fully fitted and are finished to a good standard.

"The 3 upper floors provide 17 no. ensuite bedrooms which are finished to good standard. Also on the second floor is a rear two-bedroom apartment.”

The price of the property is available on asking from the property consultants.

The Johnston family have owned the popular seaside resort hotel for the last 40 years.