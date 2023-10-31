The Port Hotel in Portrush is up for sale.

Credit Osborne King

The well-known hotel, which has occupied a place on the resort’s Main Street since the days when it was known as The Lismara, is being sold by commercial property consultants Osborne King.

Their listing reads: “The building comprises a mid-terrace 4 storey with part basement of traditional construction fronting Main Street and rear access onto Mark Street Lane. Internally the hotel is laid as follows:

"Ground floor provides reception area, public bar, restaurant, kitchen and ancillary store and staff areas. These areas are fully fitted and are finished to a good standard.

"The 3 upper floors provide 17 no. ensuite bedrooms which are finished to good standard. Also on the second floor is a rear two-bedroom apartment.”

The price of the property is available on asking from the property consultants.