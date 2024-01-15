A Portrush food producer has been invited to join a prestigious business community by Dragons Den’s Theo Paphitis.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Alastair Bell’s multi-award winning Irish Black Butter, which is based in Portrush, has been invited to join one of the leading small business networks in the UK.

Irish Black Butter, a unique sweet/savoury sauce, has just joined Small Business Sunday #SBS on social media, created by business leader Theo Paphitis in October 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

#SBS is now the UK’s biggest network of small businesses. Alastair applied to join and was delighted to qualify for an invitation to the influential network over 1,000 small enterprises. #SBS is also partnered with industry leader Google “to inspire businesses and entrepreneurs” like Alastair.

Portrush man Alastair Bell with his Irish Black Butter. Credit Sam Butler

Alastair said: “The growth of my small business is dependent on building networks in markets like Britain and the US. It’s easily the best way possible to increase awareness of the company and its products especially Irish Black Butter.

"It’s a great way to exchange information, contacts and tips with other smaller companies especially sole traders like myself. Being a sole trader can be lonely and very challenging.”

#SBS Small Business Sunday is a free small business community with almost 4,000 winners, all working together to thrive in this important UK sector, through the support of headline partner Google, and other #SBS partners such as NatWest, DHL, and HP.

Advertisement

Advertisement