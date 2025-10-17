Customers at a top ‘Big Apple’ gourmet and artisan foods outlet are now able to enjoy an award-winning sweet/savoury apple preserve from Portrush.

Alastair Bell’s Irish Black Butter, made from Armagh bramley apples and spices, is now available in the US from the influential Chelsea Market

Baskets in Manhattan, one of New York’s most important food stores that also provides a popular hampers packed with artisan products from around the world.

As well as featuring in the shop, Irish Back Butter will be included in premium hampers.

Alastair Bell of Irish Black Butter which is now available to customers of the top gourmet food outlet Chelsea Market Baskets in Manhattan.

The owner and founder of Irish Black Butter in 2017, Alastair said:“It was fantastic to connect with the team in New York and see our award-inning preserve proudly represented in such an iconic location.

“The deal is the outcome of many months building contacts in key US centres such as New York, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Nashville, networking which is leading to significant business. I set out to promote Irish Black Butter as a new taste of Ireland and it’s working. It’s been hard work, of course, and has required a substantial invest in my time and other resources from my small business,” he added.

Customers in the US, especially from New York city and state can visit the Chelsea Market store or order online.

“The product is now regarded as a versatile taste of Ireland that’s perfect for pairing with cheeses and charcuterie; glazing meats; adding depth to sauces; and spreading on toast, pastries, or desserts including ice cream,” said Alastair. He’s also created a salted caramel sauce with Irish Black Butter.