Portrush pizza truck wins at British Street Food Awards
A Portrush pizza truck has been named as the Best Looking food outlet in the British Street Food Awards.
Igloo Pizza Co. won the prestigious UK award and were the only representatives from Northern Ireland to make it to the finals.
The pizza truck had made it through to the finals after being shortlisted and taking to social media to share that they were “absolutely dumbfounded and excited” to be nominated for the award.
The awards ceremony took place in London on Sunday (August 20).