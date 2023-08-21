Register
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Portrush pizza truck wins at British Street Food Awards

A Portrush pizza truck has been named as the Best Looking food outlet in the British Street Food Awards.
By Una Culkin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Portrush pizza truck Igloo Pizza Co. has been named as the Best Looking food truck in the UK at the British Street Food Awards. Credit Igloo Pizza CoPortrush pizza truck Igloo Pizza Co. has been named as the Best Looking food truck in the UK at the British Street Food Awards. Credit Igloo Pizza Co
Portrush pizza truck Igloo Pizza Co. has been named as the Best Looking food truck in the UK at the British Street Food Awards. Credit Igloo Pizza Co

Igloo Pizza Co. won the prestigious UK award and were the only representatives from Northern Ireland to make it to the finals.

The pizza truck had made it through to the finals after being shortlisted and taking to social media to share that they were “absolutely dumbfounded and excited” to be nominated for the award.

The awards ceremony took place in London on Sunday (August 20).

Related topics:PortrushNorthern IrelandLondon