Portrush store triumphs at prestigious national retail awards in London

One of the biggest EUROSPAR supermarkets in Northern Ireland has brought home a prestigious accolade from the Retail Industry Awards, which recently took place in London.

Richard McDonnell from EUROSPAR Hillcrest, Portrush. Credit JComms

EUROSPAR Hillcrest in Portrush fought off huge competition to win the Forecourt Retailer of the Year award in the company-owned category, joining the sweep of a total of 11 awards won by SPAR and EUROSPAR retailers across Northern Ireland.

EUROSPAR Hillcrest underwent a huge refurbishment last year, with owners Henderson Retail extending the store by 40% to provide even more fresh and local products, food to go offers and a wide range of services for visitors and locals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of the winners, judges said: “EUROSPAR Hillcrest saw a strong increase in sales following significant investment and their mystery shopper results are outstanding. There is a very good emphasis on staff training and assuring the smooth running of operations through multi-skilling.

"The extensive and well-maintained ranges – including food-to-go options, locally sourced butchery counter and gourmet options – offer a high-quality and an attractive destination shop for the town. A real community business with insight and commitment to the lives of the people who live in the area. Overall, an excellent store.”

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group added: “The standard of retailing gets higher every year, and we are incredibly proud to be reaching the standards expected of a world class retailer for our operations in Northern Ireland. Participating in awards like the Retail Industry Awards, which are so respected throughout the trade, give us that extra boost to do better for our staff, our shoppers and our local communities within the stores we operate.

“We are particularly proud of our store awards including EUROSPAR Hillcrest which has experienced a stellar performance since we reopened in June 2022 after an extensive refurbishment. It is a testament to the team in-store who provide a local hub for their community every day, while catering to the busy holiday trade the store experiences.”

Advertisement

Advertisement