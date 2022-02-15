Catherine hails BreastfeedingWelcome plan

The scheme is an initiative that aims to make it easier for mums to recognise places where they can breastfeed their baby when they are out and about.

All five regional branches of HSBC UK have joined a network of ‘Breastfeeding Welcome Here’ 900-plus venues that include many cafes, shops, council facilities, universities, tourist attractions and other businesses across Northern Ireland.

Portrush woman Catherine Campbell from HSBC UK’s Belfast Local Market branch said: “Having been a breastfeeding mother and now as a breastfeeding peer support volunteer, I am very aware of the insecurities women have around feeding their babies in public.

“It’s important that banks and other venues can provide a safe and welcoming place for breastfeeding mothers and that women know that feeding is welcome in these places. I’m delighted HSBC has joined this scheme and encourage other banks to follow suit.”

In joining up to the network, HSBC UK have agreed that: breastfeeding is acceptable in all areas of the business premises open to the general public; a mother who is breastfeeding in an area of the business premises open to the general public will not be asked to move to another area or stop breastfeeding; all staff members will be aware of the scheme and be supportive of breastfeeding mums; they will display the ‘Breastfeeding Welcome Here’ scheme window sticker and membership certificate.

Janet Calvert, the Public Health Agency (PHA) Regional Breastfeeding Lead said: “The Breastfeeding Welcome Here scheme was created to help show community support for breastfeeding mums. HSBC joining the Breastfeeding Welcome Here is such a positive step for breastfeeding families. It helps increase awareness about breastfeeding, across all of their branches, and importantly it gets the message out there to all clients, staff and visitors that babies have to be fed and they can be breastfed no matter where they are.

“Showing increased support for breastfeeding mums is really important, as Northern Ireland has the lowest breastfeeding rates in the UK and one of the lowest rates in Europe.