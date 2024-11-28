A Tyrone man, who has cooked for Queen Elizabeth II and other illustrious diners at some of the finest kitchens in the world, has been appointed Executive Chef at the brand new five-star hotel, Dunluce Lodge in Portrush.

Stephen Holland (39), who has previously served as Executive Head Chef in five-star hotels, describes being given the opportunity to showcase the best Northern Irish produce to a global audience at Dunluce Lodge as a “unique and exciting opportunity”.

Having officially started as Dunluce Lodge’s Executive Chef at the beginning of November, Stephen’s appointment marks yet another step in this exciting new era of hospitality on the Causeway Coast.

Stephen started his career cooking with celebrity chef Rick Stein and brings with him a wealth of experience after years spent honing his craft in America, Canada, China and New Zealand.

Stephen said: “Having the chance to work at Dunluce Lodge is a unique and exciting opportunity. The Causeway Coast is a beautiful part of the world and being able to showcase the best of Northern Ireland’s larder at the only five-star hotel in the area is one I couldn’t let pass me by.

“I have cooked for the late Queen Elizabeth II and in amazing venues in New York and New Zealand, but I am very proud of my Irish roots and know our fantastic local produce is on par with the world’s best. I cannot wait to have our first guests dining in our restaurant.”

Stephen Meldrum, General Manager, Dunluce Lodge said: “I am incredibly excited to have Stephen enhance our world-class team at Dunluce Lodge.

“His CV is impeccable, and he is one of the best young Irish chefs around. His intimate knowledge of local produce makes him a great addition to the team.

“Dunluce Lodge will benefit from his passion and enthusiasm which will help ensure we, as a team, can deliver best-in-class service and professionalism.”

Alongside amazing dining experiences and an intimate spa, the hotel will also provide guests with an onsite putting green, designed by renowned golf architect, Martin Ebert, and complimentary private transfers to the nearby helipad and clubhouses at Royal Portrush and Portstewart Golf Clubs.