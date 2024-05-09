Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new fitness suite at Portrush’s Adelphi Hotel have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A recently-submitted planning application seeks approval for ‘internal refurbishment and reconfiguration of bedrooms to provide 34 bedrooms, increased from 32 existing, including conversion of one bedroom to fitness room on first floor’.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement, put forward by agents Comprehensive Design Architects, said the hotel was a B-listed building, is currently operational, and has been used as a hotel “since at least the early 1900s”.

“The buildings comprising the current Adelphi Hotel were built between 1840 and 1859 and were originally three separate townhouses,” the statement added.

The Adelphi Hotel in Portrush has submitted plans to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for additional bedrooms and a fitness room. Credit Adelphi Hotel

“At some point these separate dwellings have been combined into one larger building and this has been used as a hotel since at least the early 1900s, having operated as The White House Hotel for most of the 20th Century.

“The interior has undergone much refurbishment, most notably the removal of some of the original staircases and providing ‘lateral’ access between the three townhouses. A four-storey, L-shaped extension to the rear was granted retrospective planning permission in 2020.

“Some minor alterations are proposed to the upper floors to increase bedroom count from 32 to 34 and to provide more appealing guest bedrooms.

“The alterations at upper floors consist of new internal partitions within some rooms to create in-built wardrobes and larger bathrooms, subdivision of some large bedrooms within the 2020 extension to create additional rooms, and conversion of one existing first floor bedroom into a fitness suite.”