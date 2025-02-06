The much-anticipated Dunluce Lodge, Portrush’s five star hotel, is set to open this month.

And, the luxury hotel has given details of a special offer to mark the grand opening – one night’s stay, with breakfast, in one of the Lodge’s luxurious suites with a price tag starting at £350 per room.

The hotel said: “Dunluce Lodge, just outside Portrush, is marking the historic milestone by offering an exclusive celebration package featuring a luxurious stay and a bottle of chilled Bollinger champagne to welcome guests on their arrival.

"This specially curated offer includes an overnight stay in one of the hotel’s luxurious suites, featuring stunning decor and world-class amenities, ensuring an exceptional experience from the moment you arrive.

"It also includes breakfast the next morning, with a selection of gourmet options to start the day served in the comfort of your room or in the elegant dining room.

"With 35 luxury suites, including eight in The Stookan – the hotel’s private annex for larger groups – Dunluce Lodge will also have a restaurant, wine vault, private dining spaces and a spa for members of the public and residents to enjoy when it opens in February 2025.”

The hotel, which it says will “provide an unparalleled experience with genuine Irish hospitality”, overlooks the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club which will host the 153rd Open Championship in July.

Recently Causeway Chamber of Commerce members had the opportunity to visit Dunluce Lodge for a networking event where they heard more about the luxury hotel.