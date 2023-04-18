Independent coffee shop chain Bob & Berts has announced plans to open up to six new stores this year, taking its total footprint to more than 30 sites across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Founded in Portstewart by Colin McClean in 2013, Bob & Berts is known for its distinctive style, quality offering and local community focused approach. The brand operates from

premises of around 2,500 to 4,000 sq ft on busy High Streets, coastal towns, retail parades and shopping centres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company has 15 stores across Northern Ireland in locations such as Portrush, Belfast, Lisburn, Omagh and Cookstown, six stores in Scotland, including Falkirk, Perth and Stirling and five in England, in towns such as Bury, Lancaster and Carlisle. It employs close to 800 staff across the UK.

Bob & Berts to open six new stores like this one in Bury

Today, Bob & Berts has announced it will shortly be opening stores in Glasgow and Blackpool, which will take its network to 28 stores across the UK. The business has also identified sites for a further four stores in the north-west of England and Yorkshire, all of which could also open before the end of 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The expansion plans follow a record year for Bob & Berts last year, with financial results for the year to the end of June 2022 showing an increase in turnover to £17.8m and operating profits of £1.3m.

Colin McClean founder of Bob & Berts, said: “In June it will be 10 years since I opened the doors of the first Bob & Berts in Portstewart and I think it is a real mark of the quality of what the business and our staff offer customers that we will open our 30th store in 2023. We are also keen to expand our business further in our already established regions.

“What has been apparent as we’ve grown, first in Northern Ireland, then in Scotland and England, is that our commitment to serving customers proper, quality coffee and great fresh food in a relaxed environment has really resonated with people who wanted something different from the large multi-national coffee chains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our most recently opened sites in Perth and Carlisle are flying, with customers really taking to the Bob & Berts offer, and as we continue to expand and evolve, that core commitment will remain at the heart of everything we do.”

David Ferguson director of Bob & Berts, added: “We recorded excellent results last year after coming out of the Covid pandemic strongly, having adapted our business model to include delivery and strengthening our traditional sit in offering.

“Like every business in hospitality we are impacted by the challenges facing the economy from food and drink inflation and rising energy costs, but we have strong relationships with our suppliers and we are well placed to manage these cost increases and continue our expansion plans.”

Advertisement

Advertisement