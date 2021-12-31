Portstewart firm Zymplify launch intent data platform Lead Onion

Lead Onion allows users to activate buyer-intent data with 17 dynamic intent sources at their fingertips, giving them the ability to quickly identify companies who are ready to buy and their key decision makers.

Once identified, prospects are prioritised into ready-to-buy sales leads allowing sales teams to connect with in-market buyers in real time.

The announcement comes on the back of Zymplify Group investing a further £1.5million into the SAAS company and a commitment to create 26 jobs over the coming year working across its three brands Zymplify, Lead Onion and Zym.

From left Zymplify Chief Marketing Officer Debbie Rymer, Zymplify Chief Executive Michael Carlin and Lead Onion CEO Michael Green

Zymplify Group chief executive Michael Carlin said Lead Onion represented a significant step forward in the operationalisation of data and prospecting across all sectors.

He added: “Lead Onion helps teams reduce sales cycles, accelerate sales and enhance their sales and marketing efforts by making available the world’s largest and most compliant database of 400 million business profiles and 4.2m identified in-market accounts.”

Zymplify Group chief marketing officer Debbie Rymer explained: “The thing that makes Lead Onion really different isn’t just the company level intent or the contact details of the key decision makers in those organisations. It’s the fact that our platform is the only company on the market that takes into consideration first, second and third party data, and then highlights the people that are displaying intent across all of those channels.”

With Lead Onion companies can not only gather up to the minute, relevant and current data but can organise and prioritise that data efficiently in a manner that allows sales teams to act on the intelligence immediately right when the customer is ready to buy.

Michael Green, chief operating officer of Lead Onion said: “One of the biggest challenges companies have with intent data is making it actionable. That’s what we solve. For example, there’s been a lot of discussion in sales and marketing about third-party intent data and whether it’s useful...the fact that we make it actionable helps to solve that conundrum - we bring order to the chaos of there being so much data out there.

“Lead Onion provides contact details alongside the company-level intent. We’re the only platform that has first, second, third-party intent data at the company level.”