Portstewart man appointed Chief Executive of Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID)
Portstewart man Alan Crowe has been appointed Chief Executive of Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID).
Alan is a commercially focused and professionally qualified CEO with a strong focus on Business Strategy, Sales and Marketing, Finance and Operational Management. With over 35 years experience, his previous roles include CEO of Royal Ulster Agricultural Society and Northern Ireland Co-Ownership Housing and Own-Co Ltd, (NI Public Agency) under Department of Social Development NI.
Alan will play a key role to re-energise and drive the enhancement for Belfast City Centre businesses.