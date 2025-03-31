Portstewart Post Office to re-open under new management
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The branch, located at 90 The Promenade, will open its doors on Wednesday, April 2 at 9am.
This follows a temporary closure earlier this month due to operational reasons. The reopening restores a wide range of Post Office services to the area, which residents and businesses have been eagerly awaiting.
The opening hours will remain as Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 4.30pm.
Janese Sung, the Post Office area change manager, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to Portstewart as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”
It was also confirmed that the office will be run by a "temporary postmaster at this stage”, with no further details available at this time.
The reopening has been met with widespread approval, with local residents, tourists and politicians all welcoming the reopening.