Portstewart's Post Office is set to reopen under new management, providing a vital service to the community after a brief closure.

The branch, located at 90 The Promenade, will open its doors on Wednesday, April 2 at 9am.

This follows a temporary closure earlier this month due to operational reasons. The reopening restores a wide range of Post Office services to the area, which residents and businesses have been eagerly awaiting.

The opening hours will remain as Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 4.30pm.

Portstewart Post Office is to reopen on April 2. CREDIT NEWS LETTER

Janese Sung, the Post Office area change manager, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to Portstewart as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

It was also confirmed that the office will be run by a "temporary postmaster at this stage”, with no further details available at this time.

The reopening has been met with widespread approval, with local residents, tourists and politicians all welcoming the reopening.