Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council say a banking hub is needed for Portstewart’s “most vulnerable” citizens.

It follows a motion by DUP Alderman Mark Fielding, at a Leisure and Development Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 18, that the council lobbies the LINK Network to request a review and assessment of the “community needs for a banking hub in the town”.

Alderman Fielding added: “I moved to Portstewart nearly 40 years ago and the community had three banks along the promenade, which it doesn’t have now, providing full banking services to residents, the surrounding population, and the business community.

“Each bank also for provided an ATM for convenient, 24-hour access to cash for residents and tourists alike, which was vital for the businesses in the town but in particular for the night-time economy, and what banks can do together nowadays is provide their services locally through a banking hub.

“Portstewart has a resident population of just under 8 ,000, making it as the fourth largest town in the borough, but we also have substantial numbers of second home owners, a large student population, and a vibrant tourist and visitor sector.

“In 2021, the banking industry collectively agreed that, following the closure of any bank branches, LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, will seek to identify whether a community requires any further cash services,” Alderman Fielding continued.

“In addition to the LINK initiative any community without a physical banking presence or branch can contact LINK directly and ask to be assessed for support in respect of the revision and any further cash services.

“Banking hubs are a shared banking space like traditional banks, but available to everyone regardless of which banking institution an individual or business uses.

“A request for a banking hub in Portstewart has been endorsed and supported by community representatives at the most recent Town Forum meeting.