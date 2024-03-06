Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The Postmaster for Bushmills has resigned and this took effect at the end of February. We want to thank the Postmaster for his long service.

"We know how important a Post Office is to a community and the vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we would like to hear from local retailers about this business opportunity.”