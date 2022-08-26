Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Mallon, Communication Workers Union representative for Lurgan Delivery Office and Brian Cummings, CWU rep in Portadown led the picket line at Highfield Depot in Craigavon this morning where more than 100 workers are out on strike.

Mr Mallon said more than 115,000 postal staff are taking strike action across the UK today to demand a ‘dignified, proper pay rise’. "Unfortunately Royal Mail has pulled away from the talks. Most Royal Mail workers have just had enough.”

Postal workers at the Royal Mail Depot at Highfield Road, Craigavon are on strike seeking a better pay deal. The Communications Workers Union rep Brian Cummings said workers were disgusted at the 2% pay offer.

Mr Cummings said the workers were seeking a pay rise in line with inflation. “The Royal Mail imposed a 2% pay rise, even though workers rejected it.”

He said workers are ‘angry’ at their treatment by Royal Mail. He explained that during the pandemic, when Royal Mail were losing money, the post office workers continued working. During the pandemic there was a rise in the use of the postal service and the Royal Mail made a huge profit, which Mr Cummings said much of which went to shareholders.

Brian Cummings, a Communications Workers Union rep in Portadown and Colin Mallon, a CWU rep in Lurgan were picketing outside the Royal Mail depot at Highfield Road, Craigavon on Friday. The postal workers are on strike over pay.

"We were the face for the people who were locked in their houses during the pandemic. Now Royal Mail has turned around a healthy profit, they have offered the workers 2%. It beggars belief. We are absolutely disgusted,” said Mr Cummings who explained that the firm had offered an extra 3% but it came with strings attached and would have had a serious detriment to their working conditions.

The CWU - which represents Royal Mail Group workers – served notice to management that workers will take strike action on Friday 26th August, Wednesday 31st August, Thursday 8th September and Friday 9th September.

The decision follows the union’s recent ballot for strike action, which saw members vote by 97.6% on a 77% turnout to take action. This was the biggest mandate for strike action reached since the implementation of the 2016 Trade Union Act.

The union is demanding that Royal Mail Group make an adequate pay award that covers the current cost of living increases for our members.

However, the management of Royal Mail Group decided to impose a 2% pay rise on its employees through executive action,those same employees who were given key worker status at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an economic climate where inflation has soared to 11.7%, the imposition would lead to a dramatic reduction in workers’ living standards.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink. There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.

“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

“They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

“The CWU’s message to Royal Mail’s leadership is simple – there will be serious disruption until you get real on pay.”

CWU Deputy General Secretary Terry Pullinger said: “Our members worked miracles during the pandemic and know full well what they are worth. The pay offer is an insult to our members and they are willing to fight for a no strings, real-terms pay rise that they are fully entitled to.

“Those managing Royal Mail Group are treating our members with contempt by imposing such a minimal amount.

“Royal Mail Group have failed to recognise the strength of feeling and have clearly lost the dressing room on pay, so they have left us with no choice but to fight.

“Our members deserve a pay rise that rewards their fantastic achievements in keeping the country connected during the pandemic, but also helps them keep up during this current economic crisis.