Poundland announces closure of stores in Cookstown and Omagh as part of its recovery plans

By Stanley Campbell
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:37 BST
Poundland has confirmed its stores in Cookstown and Omagh are to close at the end of August under its restructuring plans

The Cookstown store is located at the Orritor Retail Park, and at High Street in Omagh.

The two are among 12 stores across the UK which are scheduled to close on August 31.

It is not known how many jobs are affected by the closures.

The Poundland store in Cookstown which is set to close on August 31 | Google
The Poundland store in Cookstown which is set to close on August 31 | Google

A spokesperson for the company said: "Colleagues at these locations earmarked for closure under the recovery plan were informed of their store’s status in June and Poundland has this week completed briefing colleagues on a specific closing date for a further 12 sites.

"The restructuring and recovery plan which launched in June, is intended to refocus and simplify the business after an extended period of under-performance and deliver a financially sustainable operating model.

“The plan includes the closure of 68 stores and, alongside other closures linked to lease expirations, in time, means Poundland expects to operate a network of around 650-700 stores compared to c800 today.

“In the last two weeks Poundland announced the locations of 37 stores that have confirmed August closure dates alongside three that had already closed.”

Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald re-confirmed the closure programme has the intention of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores.

“When a store nearby closes, we understand how disappointing that is for customers, but nevertheless look forward to welcoming them to another Poundland store in the future.

“Work is underway to with colleagues through a formal consultation process in stores scheduled to close, exploring any suitable alternative roles.”

The court-sanctioned restructuring and recovery process that Poundland launched in June applies to creditors in the UK.

It does not cover Poundland’s store operations in the Republic of Ireland and Isle of Man, where it trades as Dealz nor propose any changes for trade suppliers in both the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Founded in 1990 with a store in Burton-upon-Trent, Poundland was acquired by Gordon Brothers a few months ago.

Mr Brothers has a deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate.

