Power NI’s Brighter Communities Initiative has awarded Coleraine community support group Helping You Grieve (HUG) £1,000 funding to run events for its members.

Running since 2021, HUG is a support group for widows and widowers in Coleraine which offers support, friendship and understanding to those who have experienced grief and loss.

HUG provides a support network for its members to give them a space where their feelings and struggles are understood, providing peer-to-peer emotional, and practical support

to participants as they adjust to life after the loss of their partner.

HUG's Cathy Watson with Oliver Howie from Power NI

The group of approximately 60 people meet fortnightly to partake in group activities such as quizzes, ten pin bowling, attending the theatre, and trips to local places of interest.

The funding from Power NI will enable HUG to facilitate more events for members to try new experiences.

Cathy Watson, who has worked with the group since its inception, says the funding is really important for the group.

“The events we’re able to run with fund like this helps us in encouraging and supporting our members to reignite old interests and develop new ones in a safe, supported environment,” she said.

Power NI's Oliver Howie with HUG group members (2)

“Group activities and outings are used as a means to build members’ confidence to get out and about in their community, whilst simultaneously bringing people together and helping to develop new social connections.

“The group has given a new lease of life to some of our members, where they feel supported and understood by peers, and our outings give them a new activities to do as well. We’re so grateful for the funding, we know it will make such a difference to our members.”

Ashleigh O’Neill from Power NI added: “We’re delighted to champion the work that HUG is doing, and that our funding is going toward an initiative so vital for the local community

in Coleraine.

“HUG has created some really innovative and bespoke initiatives to get their members involved, and we’re delighted to play a part. Congratulations from the team at Power NI!”