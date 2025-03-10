PREMIUM NEW WAREHOUSE SPACE LAUNCHED AT ENKALON BUSINESS PARK

A number of new-build warehouse units offering modern and sustainable industrial, storage and distribution space at Antrim’s Enkalon Business Park have been launched to market.

Strategically located just off the M2 motorway and 15 miles north of Greater Belfast, Enkalon Business Park offers unrivalled connectivity along Northern Ireland’s primary transport corridor, linking Belfast with Derry/Londonderry.

The 1.75 million sq ft development is designed to cater for businesses of all sizes, featuring units ranging from 10,000 sq ft to 355,000 sq ft.

Errigal Group, the company behind the transformative project, secured planning permission last year and construction work is expected to begin in Q2 this year.

Leading commercial property agent CBRE NI is seeking new occupiers for the warehouse spaces.

Cormac McCloskey of Errigal Group said:

“The launch of the new warehouse units at Enkalon Business Park, a state-of-the-art industrial and distribution hub located in the heart of Northern Ireland, is a hugely significant milestone and we look forward to building work commencing.

“Positioned to redefine the region’s industrial and logistics landscape, the area already hosts numerous prominent occupiers, including Tesco, DPD, Sports Direct, Bathshack, and Huhtamaki.

“Enkalon Business Park represents a major opportunity for businesses looking to establish or expand their operations in Northern Ireland. Our goal is to provide businesses with facilities that not only meet their operational requirements but also align with their sustainability goals.

“This project underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, environmentally conscious facilities for modern organisations.”

Designed with sustainability and efficiency in mind, Enkalon Business Park incorporates several cutting-edge features including EV charging stations, energy-efficient LED lighting, air source heat pumps, and advanced building techniques to enhance air tightness.

With ambitions to achieve an EPC A rating and BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification, the development aims to minimise the carbon footprint of both the park and its occupiers.

Additional amenities include generous yard depths and circulation areas, as well as ample car, cycle and lorry parking.

For further information please contact CBRE NI.