David Smith, Finance Director at Kilwaughter Minerals, has been recognised at the 2022 Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) Director of the Year awards.

David, who joined the east Antrim firm in 2020, was named winner of the Young Director of the Year category at the annual ceremony which took place at the Merchant Hotel, Belfast.

The prestigious awards seek to reward the successes of directors representing a wide spectrum of businesses, organisations and sectors within Northern Ireland.

Commenting after the ceremony, David said: “I am very honoured to have been presented with this award and would like to congratulate all other winners on their success.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the entire Kilwaughter team as this recognition reflects the company’s commitment to the continued professional development and career progression of all within the business.

“As we head towards 2023, Kilwaughter is dedicated to ensuring ongoing growth and development and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative and high-quality service and products to our valued customers right across the UK and Ireland. The development of our ESG strategy is a key part of our journey and we are excited to extend our commitments to our local communities and environments.

“We remain focused on the strategic investments that we have planned throughout the coming months and years to ensure that we remain primed to lead our industries.”