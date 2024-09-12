The teams from Hungry Man and TBWA/ Media Arts Lab including Jack James McCullagh from County Londonderry (white trainers ) pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Commercial for " Fuzzy Feelings - Apple - iPhone + Mac" in the press room during night one of the Television Academy's 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)

A Northern Ireland man has won a prestigious Creative Arts Emmy Award.

James McCullagh from County Londonderry, who now lives in the United States, received the award for Outstanding Commercial, along with his colleagues, for the Apple iPhone ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ Christmas advert.

The star-studded 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, was held in Los Angeles last weekend and honours the best in artistic and technical achievement in American prime time television programming.

As executive director of account management at TBWA\Media Arts Lab, an international advertising agency in LA, Jack helped create the award-winning advert which ‘urges kindness and a new perspective, combining live action and stop-motion’ promoting the Apple iPhone.

A student at Loreto College in Coleraine, Jack’s former school paid tribute to his achievement.

In a post on social media on Monday, Friends of Loreto, said: “Massive congratulations to former Loreto College student James McCullagh, who is a member of the team who won the award for Outstanding Commercial, for the Apple iPhone ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ Christmas advert, at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles this weekend.

“James is executive director for account management at Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles. He will be fondly remembered by his former classmates and teachers at Loreto College.

“Last night (Sunday), Apple’s “Fuzzy Feelings” won the Emmy for Outstanding Commercial at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards!”

In another post, Media Arts Lab also praised the ‘talent crew at MAL’, they added: "Fuzzy Feelings" is a unique film reflecting on humanity in a divided world, promoting creativity and empathy.

"Directed by Lucia Aniello via Hungry Man in tandem with stop-motion animator Anna Mantzaris of Passion Pictures, the film urges kindness and a new perspective, seamlessly combining live action and stop-motion. Set to George Harrison's 'Isn't It a Pity,' the holiday film was crafted solely with iPhone and Mac. “Thank you to the members of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for this recognition and a huge congratulations to our client, the talent crew at MAL and our trusted production partners.”

In 2011, teenager Jack was also a finalist in the Young Apprentice getting beat in the final by 16-year-old Zara Brownless.

During the contest Lord Alan Sugar paid tribute to James' efforts all through the eight weeks of competition.

"James was a very worthy finalist and a great salesman throughout the process," said Lord Sugar.

"The world of business is his oyster."