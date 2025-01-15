Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Primark has announced the opening of its first-ever standalone ‘Primark Home’ store, located in the Fountain House building on Donegall Place in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanning approximately 8,700 sq ft across one floor, and set to open in March, the exciting new venture marks a significant milestone for Primark as the brand continues to expand its homeware and lifestyle offering.

Since extending its home range across many of its stores globally in 2021 – including essentials like cotton bedding and towels to trend-led soft furnishings, decorative pieces, or funky kitchen ceramics – this marks the first standalone destination for homeware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Primark Home store at Fountain House will offer an even greater selection of home products. Fintan Costello, Head of Primark Northern Ireland and Ireland, said: “This is a truly proud moment for Primark as we open our first standalone Primark Home store.

Primark has announced the opening of its first-ever standalone ‘Primark Home’ store, located in the Fountain House building on Donegall Place in Belfast. Photo: supplied

"Belfast felt like the perfect place to bring this concept to life, and Fountain House offers an incredible setting in the heart of the city centre to showcase our expanded homeware range. Our Home collection has always proven to be a real hit among our Belfast customers and we can’t wait to welcome them into our very first Primark Home store.”

The new store will be Primark’s 10th in Northern Ireland and marks a new lease of life for the Fountain House building, which previously served as a temporary location for Primark from 2019 to 2022, while the Bank Buildings store underwent restoration.

With the opening of Fountain House, Primark’s homeware offering will move out of the Bank Buildings, allowing the retailer to expand its kidswear and menswear collections in that space.