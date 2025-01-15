Primark Belfast: retailer's first standalone home store to open on Donegall Place in March
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Spanning approximately 8,700 sq ft across one floor, and set to open in March, the exciting new venture marks a significant milestone for Primark as the brand continues to expand its homeware and lifestyle offering.
Since extending its home range across many of its stores globally in 2021 – including essentials like cotton bedding and towels to trend-led soft furnishings, decorative pieces, or funky kitchen ceramics – this marks the first standalone destination for homeware.
Meanwhile, Primark Home store at Fountain House will offer an even greater selection of home products. Fintan Costello, Head of Primark Northern Ireland and Ireland, said: “This is a truly proud moment for Primark as we open our first standalone Primark Home store.
"Belfast felt like the perfect place to bring this concept to life, and Fountain House offers an incredible setting in the heart of the city centre to showcase our expanded homeware range. Our Home collection has always proven to be a real hit among our Belfast customers and we can’t wait to welcome them into our very first Primark Home store.”
The new store will be Primark’s 10th in Northern Ireland and marks a new lease of life for the Fountain House building, which previously served as a temporary location for Primark from 2019 to 2022, while the Bank Buildings store underwent restoration.
With the opening of Fountain House, Primark’s homeware offering will move out of the Bank Buildings, allowing the retailer to expand its kidswear and menswear collections in that space.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.