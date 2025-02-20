Primark Home Belfast opening date announced
Located in the iconic Fountain House on Donegall Place, just over 100 yards from Primark’s flagship Bank Buildings store, Primark Home will span 8,700 sq. ft across one floor.
Customers can expect an expanded range of stylish homeware and lifestyle essentials, from high-quality essentials like cotton bedding and towels to on-trend soft furnishings, decorative pieces, small furniture and unique, quirky kitchen ceramics.
Fintan Costello, Head of Primark Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “This is a big moment for the Primark brand and a big moment for Belfast too as we finally announce the opening date of our first-ever standalone Primark Home store.
"Primark and Belfast have a storied history and we’re incredibly proud the city will be the first in the world to experience this exciting new retail concept.
“Primark Home will offer a wider range of quality homeware and lifestyle products to help our customers create stand-out interiors. We can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors on March 6.”
While Primark Home Donegall Place will bring a brand-new shopping experience to the city, the much-loved Bank Buildings store remains a key destination for Primark fans in Belfast.
As homeware moves to its dedicated new space, the Bank Buildings store will see exciting changes too, with the kids' section doubling in size and menswear expanding to its very own dedicated space on the top floor of the building.