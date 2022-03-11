It is understood the store will open later this year.

It comes after a tough year for Rushmere as major tenant Debenhams closed its massive outlet and Sainsbury’s at the other end of the supermarket closed as well as its filling station.

It is thought more than 200 jobs were lost due to the closure of those retail outlets alone.

Writing on Facebook, Rushmere Shopping Centre said today: “We are delighted to announce that Primark will be our new anchor store. It will be opening in late 2022.”

Central Craigavon Limited, owners of the Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, said it is delighted to announce that terms have been agreed with Primark for a new anchor store.

“Occupying a sales area of 30,800 sq ft, work will commence on the new Primark store this summer and will open to customers later this year,” said a spokesperson.

Martin Walsh, Rushmere Centre Manager, said; “Primark is a fantastic addition to Rushmere. In all of our research over the years, Primark is a brand that our customers have been very keen to see, and this announcement is testimony to the success of the centre. We look forward to the opening later in the year.”

The Primark spokesperson said; “We are delighted to announce that we will open a new store at the Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon. Doors will open later this year and we are excited to be creating a new shopping experience for our customers in the area.”

A spokesperson for Rushmere said: “Rushmere is a strong regional centre between Lurgan and Portadown and comprises 500,000 sq ft of retail and restaurants. Anchored by Dunnes, Next, Boots, JD Sports, and soon to be Primark, the centre provides a covered shopping centre of 350,000 sq ft and a retail park of 150,000 sq ft. The latter is anchored by Homebase, Curry’s and Matalan. Rushmere attracts around 75,000 customers every week and the centre offers over 1,800 free car park spaces.”

Savills acted for Central Craigavon Limited and Primark dealt direct.

Primark opened again in Belfast in 2020 after a fire which destroyed its large store in the city centre.

It also has stores in Lisburn, Newry, Londonderry, Newtownabbey, Ballymena, Newtownards and Omagh.

