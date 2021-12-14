Printer commits to ‘Carbon Neutral Journey’

Specialist printers WG Baird, located in Antrim, has embarked on a ‘Carbon Neutral Journey’ and is now proactively pursuing more sustainable production methods, stocks and suppliers. The 160-year-old print company is also calling on clients to join their journey of sustainable business practices to protect the planet for future generations.

MD, Patrick Moffett said: “Our journey to go carbon neutral is central to W&G Baird’s business objectives for 2022 and beyond. We have already made a number of changes to improve our carbon output and are calling on customers and suppliers to join us on our Carbon Neutral journey.

“We are committed to improving our ways of working, our responsibilities as a company and our responsibilities as individuals. By doing so, we will promote the benefits of print and its positive effect on the environment. Always at the forefront of technology, we are proving that large and small changes can make differences to environmental impact, and we hope our client base will follow our example. We want to take people with us on our Carbon Neutral Journey to amplify awareness about sustainability and inspire positive action across the whole industry.”

WG Baird Sales Director David Hinds