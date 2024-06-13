Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newtownabbey-based NovoGen Engineering Solutions has secured a £400,000 contract to act as project managers for the construction of a power plant in Kilshane, County Dublin.

The Fingal County Council area project is a major boost for the company as it strives to become a leader in green economy technologies.

Formed in 2021, NovoGen focuses on providing high value, specialist engineering support services principally within the aerospace and hydrogen technology sectors. It will use its expertise to oversee the building and installation of the 300 MW turbine and generator which will power the plant, including the commissioning and testing stage before it is connected to EirGrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company received support through Invest Northern Ireland’s Ambition to Grow programme, which helps small businesses to create quality jobs and sell innovative products or services outside Northern Ireland.

The former Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper; Karl Conlon, technical director NovoGen Engineering; Economy Minister Conor Murphy; and Susan O’Kane, eastern regional manager, Invest NI. Photo: submitted

Karl Conlon, technical director NovoGen Engineering, said: “This is a significant win for our company and a major export contract for us. Our long-term aim is to use our unique mix of experience, certifications, and expertise to become leaders in green economy technologies.

“The support we received through the Ambition to Grow programme was instrumental in enabling us to take on an additional six highly skilled staff and undertake activities to build on existing network connections and increase awareness of our brand in export markets. That, in turn, helped us to secure this contract.”

Welcoming the company’s success, Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “Growing the green economy is a key component of my economic vision and I am delighted that NovoGen has secured this contract. NovoGen’s success shows what can be achieved by local enterprise agencies, councils and Invest NI working together to support local businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NovoGen Engineering heard about the Ambition to Grow programme through Invest NI outreach events that took place in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough. It is one of seven companies from the council area that have participated on the programme.

Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest NI, said: “Invest NI is working in partnership with our local councils to boost economic growth and give small businesses the support they need to grow. This joined-up approach is essential to ensuring that businesses right across Northern Ireland get relevant and timely support.

“The services which NovoGen provides are supporting Northern Ireland’s place as a region of manufacturing excellence and contributing to our economic reputation in terms of green technology solutions.

"Through the Ambition to Grow programme, we supported NovoGen Engineering with its marketing and business development activities, as well as employing an additional six new staff. This support is helping NovoGen to become a future leader in the renewable energy space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad