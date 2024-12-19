A planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a new adult gaming centre at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, Antrim.

The application, submitted by an agent on behalf of Episo 4 Antrim, with an address in Luxembourg, is for change of use and sub-division of a restaurant unit to an adult gaming centre with the addition of an external smoking area.

A supporting design and access statement says: “Two restaurant units have been reconfigured to provide three units. The first unit is occupied by Nando’s. The other two units are vacant.”

It states that the proposal “represents a significant investment into the area involving a £400,000 fit-out”.

General view of The Junction. Pic: Google Maps

“It will create 10 to 12 new jobs. It will also contribute to the additional rateable value for the council of around £12,000 per annum,” it adds.

It notes the Omniplex cinema complex is to the north of the site with McDonald’s drive-through restaurant, to the south and these “combine to form a cluster of leisure and entertainment uses” in this part of The Junction complex and are “an important part of its evening economy”.

The report indicated no changes are proposed to the access arrangements. It is anticipated the premises will operate seven days a week, between the hours of 9am and midnight on Monday to Saturday and 11.30am until midnight, on Sunday.

The report says: “This means that in addition to providing a complementary facility for shoppers and others to visit the complex during the day, it will also further enhance the evening economy of the centre.

“The gaming centre will complement the restaurant and cinema use, enhancing the evening economy of the area. This type of arrangement and lay-out would be consistent with other similar complexes across Northern Ireland such as Lisburn Leisure Plex and the Dundonald Entertainment Village,” the report continued.

“The introduction of this use will reinforce its complementary role as being a location distinguishable from Antrim town centre. It will reinvigorate the existing site and attract additional footfall.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter