£1 million investment puts the wind in Marine Hotel’s sails

A Ballycastle hotel has unveiled the results of its latest expansion following a £1million investment with support from AIB.

The Marine Hotel has created ten new family rooms and renovated its event space allowing it to cater for larger conferences, events and weddings.

The expansion has brought additional employment opportunities for the local area with the hotel creating ten new jobs, bringing its workforce to 40.

David Hamilton, owner of Martin Hamilton Construction, Ballymena, Claire Hunter, co-owner of the Marine Hotel, Shane Megahey and Karen McAuley from AIB

Marine Hotel co-owner Claire Hunter says this latest development builds on the hotel’s vision “to be the ‘go to’ hotel on the North Coast for adventurers, families, international travellers and staycationers alike”.

“With its attractive seafront, great views, activities and hospitality, we have been focused on building Ballycastle’s reputation as a premier destination for coastal visitors,” explains Claire.

“Through our latest expansion and renovation, we are ensuring visitors have a welcoming and comfortable spot to linger even longer in the area. Our new rooms are perfect for families and groups who want to avail of local activities on offer like golf and kayaking, and we’re proud to collaborate with other local businesses to distinguish Ballycastle as a hotspot for such guests.

“There is no doubt the last two years have been challenging for the hotels industry so we’re incredibly grateful for the support of AIB along with Tourism NI, Invest NI and the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation who have all helped us build upon our business strategy. We’re grateful to the team at Martin Hamilton Building Contractors in Ballymena as well for creating our new rooms and bringing our vision to life.”

Congratulating the team on its latest expansion, Shane Megahey, Head of Relationship Management at AIB said, “The Marine Hotel continues to go from strength to strength under the exceptional leadership of Claire and her business partner Colum McLornan.