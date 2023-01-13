Budding entrepreneurs have been given a New Year boost with the launch of a new £1000 Start-Up Bursary through Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership.

The programme is supported by the Department for Communities and will assist people who are unemployed or economically inactive to start a new business.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “In our area we have lots of support to help budding entrepreneurs including the Go For It programme and the Exploring Enterprise Programme, both of which Council fund and support. This, however, is the only start-up grant or bursary specifically aimed at those who are unemployed or not working.

In addition to the £1000 bursary, applicants will be able to access important advice, training and mentoring as part of their new business journey.

Pictured at the launch of a new £1000 Start-Up Bursary scheme from Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership are Dearbhaile Hutchinson, Marc McGerty, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, and Chloe Stewart

Marc McGerty, Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership Manager, added: “The programme will run until March 31, 2023 and it aims to help 48 people.

“24 of these will get a bursary for up to £1000 for their new start up. The bursary can go towards a wide range of start-up costs including capital equipment, computer software and hardware, marketing materials, and other operational costs.

“We can support new businesses across all sectors, based at home or in dedicated premises. The new business can be full-time or part-time, and this could include all sectors and ideas including crafts, childminding from home, self-employed construction contracting, personal trainers, retail shops, cafés and delivery drivers.”